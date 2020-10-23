Eight-year-old Kadence Coombs tumbles across the floor and shines on stage when dancing. However, it’s the shine of her big heart that really sets her apart.
“My daughter has always had a caring and generous heart,” said mother, Ashley Coombs. “She enjoys helping in any way she can around the house, at school and in the community.”
During her second grade year at Williams/Ledger Elementary, Kadence was a morning assistant who helped younger students with their breakfasts, earned A/B honor roll all year, was named Most Valuable Player of the six weeks grading period, and received both the Noteworthy Choir Award and the 7 Mindsets Award.
The reigning Junior Miss Five Hills hosted a Bling for Bravery project collecting more than 500 neck medals that she delivered to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The Snowdrop Foundation replaces the ribbons on the medals and gives the medals to the young patients to encourage them to complete the race and beat the deadly disease of cancer.
For the third consecutive year, Kadence hosted a stand on National Lemonade Day Weekend. In 2018, Kadence chose to donate 100% of her earnings to Communities In Schools to help provide scholarships for students to participate in after school activities.
“Kadence participates in competitive dance and gymnastics, but not all children have this opportunity,” Ashley Coombs said. “Kadence has danced since she was 3 years old and wanted other children to be able to enjoy extra-curricular activities and find what they love to do as she has done.”
From her lemonade stand in 2020, Kadence used her profits of more than $900 to purchase non-perishable food items to start a Blessings in a Backpack program at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary. The program provides food for the weekends to students in need.
“Kadence would like to continue offering this at her campus and then work to bring this program to more elementary schools in the district,” Ashley Coombs said. “In order to help with the start-up of these additional programs, she is hosting the third annual Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Junior Homecoming Dance to start Blessings in a Backpack programs to be able to ensure even more children do not go hungry on the weekends.”
The dance for children ages 2-12 is held Nov. 7 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at https://jrhomecomingdance.eventbrite.com.
Kadence has volunteered more than 800 hours in the community and has earned the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.