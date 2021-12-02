Copperas Cove High School Special Education teacher Renee Moore is like a parent to the students in her classroom. Moore prepares the students for lives of independence beyond high school. She also coaches the high school Special Olympics team.
Moore, who has three children and a grandchild, has always loved children and is a published children’s book author.
“I write inspirational children’s books. I wrote my first book in 2014, based on one of my sons who had been diagnosed with dyslexia when he was in the fourth grade,” Moore said. “He struggled through school feeling like he was broken, and something was really wrong with him. I taught my son that his disability was his superpower and to use that power to do better.”
Moore took her own advice and became an advocate for exceptional needs children. She earned a master’s degree in early childhood education and a second master’s degree as an education specialist with an emphasis in Special Education, graduating cum laude and on the dean’s list.
Moore saw an opportunity for extended advocacy through the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
“I entered the pageant because someone I greatly respected asked me to enter. I had put it off for a couple of years and finally decided to compete,” Moore said. “I was uncertain if I would win but wanted the opportunity to be a part of something awesome.”
Moore did capture the crown of Senior Ms. Five Hills, choosing Special Olympics as her platform of service during her yearlong reign.
“Special Olympics promotes unity and acceptance of differences. Special Olympics gives students with disabilities wonderful opportunities to be a part of something great,” Moore said.
Moore has volunteered more than 100 hours since being crowned in March.
“The pageant has been a wonderful blessing to me and given me wonderful opportunities to meet some awesome people and experience some great adventures,” Moore said. “Before becoming active in the pageant, I had no idea of the hard work and dedication these titleholders give to their community.
“The pageant has honestly taught me what it feels like to be a part of the community. I was surprised that as a queen we were out picking up trash beside the highways. (The pageant director) always informs us that we are here to make a difference in the community. I now realize it’s more than just beautiful gowns, make up, jewelry and appearances. It’s about building up the community and leaving the places and people we meet in better circumstances than when we found them.”
