KILLEEN — Cities such as Copperas Cove will be hit with higher rates from its water supplier when their budgets begin on Oct. 1.
It is unclear as of now how the increases from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 will affect Copperas Cove residents.
The board of directors for the water board approved the next fiscal year budget during Wednesday’s meeting.
Included in the approval are rate increases for cities and entities that receive water from Bell County WCID-1 from 78 cents per 1,000 gallons to 85 cents per 1,000 gallons for raw water treatment and from $1.06 to $1.14 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated.
The rates are charged to area cities, and not necessarily individual residents. However, area cities could raise rates for residents they provide water services to.
Rate increases will not take effect until Oct. 1 when city fiscal years begin. WCID’s budget goes from May 1 through April 30 each year.
“We had a workshop for the budget last month; (it was) very detailed,” said Dale Treadway, who represents most of Copperas Cove on the board. “We’re looking at the present (and) we’re looking at the future down the road — five, 10, 15, 20 years.
WCID-1, which is under the direction of Ricky Garrett, the general manager, is a water wholesaler that draws raw water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake and treats it for Fort Hood, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, WCID-3 (Nolanville) and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Overall, the water district has a $16.4 million budget for the coming fiscal year.
The district’s budget for raw water treatment is about $10.3 million, with another $6.1 million on the wastewater treatment side — both figures coming in higher than last year.
“The budget’s very detaile and it was straight to the point, which I appreciate,” Treadway said. “My only concern is because of inflation. My concern is what would happen in the future, but we took that into consideration.”
The budget is bigger during the upcoming fiscal year due primarily to increased costs of chemicals and capital projects the district is conducting.
According to Rob Robinson, the board president, the trend of larger budgets will likely continue.
“I think it’s a good budget; it’s not going to get smaller,” he said after the meeting. “We’ve got (projects) going on all the time, and it’s never going to stop. And the area is still growing ... so there’s always going to be demand.”
Robinson represents the district that covers Harker Heights.
The budget includes a 3% cost of living adjustment for the employees of the water district. It was a figure that Sandra Blankenship, who represents part of Killeen on the board, thought was too low.
“The employees of this company are our biggest asset, and to make it competitive, we should be increasing the cost of living,” Blankenship said after the meeting.
Treadway, who agrees that the employees should be paid commensurate to their work, said there are other mechanisms for them to receive pay raises.
“We gave them a 3% COLA increase, and then they also get (up to) an additional 2.5-3% merit increase,” he said.
Other items
Following the approval of the upcoming budget, the board also approved the hire of Lott, Vernon and Company, P.C. to conduct the district’s annual financial audit.
Garrett informed the board that the fee for Lott, Vernon and Company increased by around 13%, but it is the company the district has contracted with for the past several audits.
The board also approved Garrett to enter into an emergency supply agreement with Kempner Water Supply Corporation in a not-to-exceed amount of two million gallons per day from Stillhouse Hollow Lake while the Kempner plant, a few hundred feet from WCID’s, undergoes repairs.
The draft agreement, which Garrett said has been reviewed by attorneys of both entities, calls for Kempner WSC to pay WCID-1 a rate of $2 per 1,000 gallons and for Kempner WSC to design and execute the project to connect the two plants. To Garrett’s knowledge, there should be no issues with that due to the proximity of the plants.
The draft agreement, approved by the board, goes through the end of 2023. It could end sooner should repairs be made earlier, or it could be extended should the repairs take longer, Garrett explained after the meeting.
