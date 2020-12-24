Not only was curbside delivery free of charge last Saturday at Copperas Cove’s Bethesda Fellowship Ministries, but a load of groceries was also gratis as the church completed Phase Two of this year’s annual holiday food giveaway project.
Operation Holiday Uplift is a community service project initiated by the church back in 2007, when holiday meals were provided for 25 area families. This year, church members handed out 300 Thanksgiving meals in November, and another 300 for Christmas.
Bishop R. Ray Gatewood was all smiles as he led a small group of volunteers doing their best to spread some holiday cheer on a chilly, damp morning that turned into a sunny afternoon.
“We recognized that a lot of people just don’t have enough during the holidays,” Gatewood said, as workers hurried to and fro, filling back seats and trunks with bags of fresh food items. “We just wanted to help.
“From there, we made connections with some civic organizations, and specifically the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. They took this on as a project for their chapter, and they became huge contributors. We partnered with them, and from there it has spread out.”
One of those arriving around mid-day Saturday to pick up a meal package was Sunny Hutch, a member of the church who lives in Killeen. Hutch said she considers the food giveaway to be a tremendous blessing, especially this year.
“I think it’s amazing, especially now with so many people in need due to this COVID pandemic,” she said. “So many people are distraught and depressed because of what’s going on. This is a ministry, and we’re trying to let people know that they’re not forgotten.
“This is with love from God. Letting them know that God will provide, no matter what is going on, he has them in their hearts. The Bible says it is better to give than to receive, and my heart is overflowing with happiness because I’m also able to give. Somebody’s child out there is hungry, and I hope we can be an answer to someone’s prayer.”
Gatewood, meanwhile, said COVID-19 changed some of the logistics involved in Operation Holiday Uplift, but the intent and the message will always be the same – helping families.
“In the past, before COVID, the high schools were involved, some of the Masonic lodges, Walmart. This year, the Fort Hood commissaries were big contributors,” Gatewood said. “With all of that — and I think in the past five years — we’ve partnered with the city of Copperas Cove. That has allowed us to expand to 600 households in not just Cove, but a portion of Killeen, as well.”
Gatewood said not as many volunteers could be involved than in years past.
“This year, because of the pandemic, we’ve had to scale down the number of people who are helping,” he said. “In the past, we’ve had up to 50, 60, 70 volunteers. We have two other sites: one in the Copperas Cove Housing Authority, and an adopted area we have off of Sunset Lane and Casa Drive. They’re doing the same thing we’re doing now.”
Gatewood also explained that the distribution was different from previous years.
“We used to take a convoy of 20 vehicles, escorted by the police department, to knock on doors and pass the baskets out,” Gatewood said. “This year, they have to come to us. They can stay in their car, and we put everything in the backseat or the trunk.
“In the past, we gave them a complete Thanksgiving meal. They would get what you would have at Thanksgiving — turkey, stuffing, cranberries, macaroni and cheese, all the fixings. This year, our focus has been more on feeding people, instead of just providing one meal. We still give them a big turkey, anywhere from 15 to 20 pounds, but the rest is different types of longer-lasting food items — like rice, pasta — things that can help feed their family more than just once.
“We are all blessed by being able to help others.”
