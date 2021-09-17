Teaching 4-year-olds can be daunting for a new teacher. But Miguel Reyna is not a stranger to the classroom having worked at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy as a paraprofessional before receiving his teaching certification. Reyna not only teaches a class of pre-kindergarten scholars, but he teaches them in both English and Spanish.
Principal Leah Miller said Reyna spent weeks researching and helping to develop and design a program for the district’s youngest bilingual learners.
“Mr. Reyna is a go-getter and self-starter,” Miller said. “He does not give up despite the challenges that lay in front of him. Mr. Reyna is a solution-finder and problem-solver.”
Reyna incorporated the techniques and skills into his classroom that are used in Clements/Parsons Elementary bi-lingual program.
“He quickly identified the best way to teach both English and Spanish and was never afraid to adapt and change how he managed in his classroom,” Miller said.
Reyna had a few students in his classroom who had major behavior challenges that he turned into building blocks.
“We are just going to continue to provide all the resources and love these students need, and they will learn the rules and procedures and become successful,” Reyna said.
Miller said that when she entered Reyna’s classroom during the second semester, she could see a visible difference in just how far the entire classroom had come.
“Students followed the routines and procedures and enjoyed having visitors in their classroom so that they could speak both Spanish and English to them,” Miller said. “Mr. Reyna’s ability to never give up and his enduring patience has enabled students to become successful and recognize the love that is being offered in the classroom.”
Miller said Reyna revamped his classroom several times until he found the configuration that helped students succeed. Reyna also started a school garden to help his students learn responsibility. Reyna did the research, purchased the needed supplies, and supervised his students as they planted the gardens and tended them. Reyna is the 2021 Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Rookie Teacher of the Year.
