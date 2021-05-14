Imagine how confusing it might be to sit in a classroom that is taught in two languages. It can be daunting for students to learn their lessons in a second language. But, that’s not the case in the kindergarten classroom of Clements/Parsons Elementary teacher Lessly Titas.
Sitting in Titas’ room, kindergartners experience encouragement, appreciation and love. Having been a bilingual student herself, Titas understands the struggles that her bilingual students face, said principal Katherine Baney.
“To combat these struggles, Mrs. Titas has taken the time to build to a sense of community in her classroom by incorporating positive affirmations, community circles, and spiritual fitness into her teaching, making sure to balance her student’s educational and emotional needs,” Baney said. “A bilingual classroom has so many layers and components that go beyond what you find in a traditional classroom. Days are jam-packed with activities and back-to-back lessons that are intentional in both acquiring language skills and meeting state curriculum standards.”
Titas, who has taught for six years, is a mentor to new bilingual educators and is also the bilingual team leader. She productively supports and collaborates with her colleagues offering sound advice that guides instruction. Titas proactively gathers data, work samples, and is always monitoring and adjusting her instruction to make sure all of her 5-year-old students are successful.
“Lessly uses multiple modalities to engage her students,” Baney said. “During a lesson, you’ll see kids listening intently, hear them excitedly discussing, and may even see them dancing and singing.
“Even transitions include instruction. You can hear Lessly’s 5-year-olds practicing letters and sounds on their way to lunch, counting down the hallway, and reciting phonemic awareness drills during bathroom breaks.”
Titas teaches students with English as their home language and students with Spanish as their home language. She incorporates strategies and methodologies in order to differentiate for all of her students and support them in learning biliteracy. Additionally, she has sought to make sure that there are equitable resources for her Spanish speaking students.
“Mrs. Titas radiates passion and genuine desire to see all children succeed. Building relationships with both students and coworkers is a core belief of Lessly’s,” Baney said. “She is transparent with her students and uses her experiences as a bilingual student herself as a platform to connect with her kindergartners. She shares her life stories with them in hopes that it will encourage her students to have faith that they too can achieve their goals.”
Titas was named the 2021 Clements/Parsons Elementary Teacher the Year and also the 2021 CCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year. She represents the District at the Region 12 contest in June.
