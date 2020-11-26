The Refuge Corporation had to use a second parking lot last Saturday during its monthly mobile food pantry, Executive Director Joseph Solomon said Tuesday.
A ministry of Christian House of Prayer, the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry set up shop in the church’s Copperas Cove location on Business Highway 190.
“Actually, it’s the largest crowd we’ve ever had,” Solomon said Tuesday.
During Saturday’s mobile food pantry, volunteers gave out food to a total of 550 families, which equates to 2,165 individuals.
Of the 550 families, 301 of them were new to the pantry, Solomon said.
“We (weren’t) expecting that, but we (were) prepared for it,” Solomon said Tuesday.
In total, Solomon said his organization had around 30,000 pounds of food for Saturday’s distribution.
“That’s no exaggeration, because we had a lot of meat,” Solomon said.
He said the corporation also had a lot of fresh produce.
When people drive through to get food, they are given about 50 to 60 pounds of food per family that includes meat, produce, fruits and canned and boxed goods.
At Saturday’s mobile food pantry, the Refuge Corporation provided turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Solomon said a total of 325 turkeys were given out, and he and his volunteers had to turn some people away at the end of the distribution.
“As a matter of fact, right at 11 o’clock — actually, a little after 11 — we still had people coming, but we had to cut it off, because we had ran out of our turkeys.”
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the mobile food pantry has gotten bigger and bigger.
He said the pandemic may have played a role in the largest numbers for the pantry at the distribution before the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It was so very impactful because of the pandemic,” Solomon said. “There’s food insecurity, because there’s a lot of job insecurities, and it’s just a domino effect with what people are going through.
“And, so, we are glad to be there — be a part of what other churches and agencies are doing — to supplement our community with food and to help bridge that gap of food insecurity.”
At Saturday’s mobile food pantry, Perfect Praise Learning Center, which is attached to the church in Copperas Cove, raised and gave out more than 100 brand new winter coats of all sizes.
“Because of the COVID, we didn’t want to give out used coats, and we gave out brand new coats,” Solomon said.
Solomon said he hopes to return to Copperas Cove more often.
“We have not been there in a while, and it went so smooth,” Solomon said.
He said that whenever the pantry comes to Copperas Cove, it will be at the parking lot of Christian House of Prayer, 916 W. Business Highway 190.
Previously, the pantry has set up in the parking lots of Hettie Halstead Elementary School, but Solomon said the church parking lot is the best option.
“That’s the biggest parking lot in Copperas Cove,” he said. “Probably the high school may have a bigger parking lot, but it’s not a good location.”
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is an event that happens on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. People can follow the food pantry on Facebook for notifications of where the upcoming events will be.
The next one is scheduled for Dec. 19, but the location is yet to be determined.
New attendees are not required to bring any documentation, but volunteers will come by every vehicle to obtain basic information for record-keeping purposes.
