The COVID-19 pandemic has students out of school but still completing their school work through in-home lessons. But, what about physical education class? Prior to Spring Break, Martin Walker Elementary used a family-favorite game to teach students fitness exercises they can do at home until classes resume on campus.
In an effort to get kids moving, Martin Walker staff set up 24 different activities to engage families in its Bingo Fitness game. Activities included hula-hoops, jump rope, obstacle course, basketball P-I-G, parachute, bowling, horseshoes, musical chairs, soccer kick, football throw, fitness Jenga, 4-squares, and a dance video. Once a participant completed two Bingos on his card, he received a healthy snack. If students earned a blackout achieved by participating in every event, he was awarded a medal.
This spin on the traditional bingo was inclusive to anyone who wanted to play and provided plenty of fun, said school nurse Kristen Cortez.
“Making family fitness a priority early in children’s lives is important. It provides a foundation of physical fitness and awareness of their health,” Cortez said. “It is so important for parents to lead by example by taking care of themselves. Exercising with your children is a great way to do that and spend time together.”
By including parents in events like Martin Walker Elementary Family Fitness Night, Physical Education Teacher Jennifer Wilson says the school is helping to provide parent role models whose positive behavior can be observed and copied by their children so the entire family is active.
“It was awesome seeing so many parents getting involved in playing with their kids at each different activity,” Wilson said.
Family Fitness Night welcomed more than 80 students and more than 50 parents to get fit while having fun. The school’s Fort Hood adopted unit, the 91st Engineer Battalion, put students and parents through the different activities including bowling and horseshoes.
According to the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, only one in three children are physically active every day.
Second grader Julianna Cortez enjoyed shooting hoops, kicking the soccer ball, and dancing with her family.
“It was really fun working out with my mom and sister,” Julianna said. “It gave me some good ideas for us to do at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.