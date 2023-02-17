Project Linus

Sandra Rowell, the chapter coordinator for the Temple/Killeen chapter of Project Linus is inviting local blanket makers to help make blankets for children in crisis this weekend in Florence. The nonprofit Project Linus distributes hand-made blankets to children in crisis situations.

 Herald | File

Anyone with a niche to stitch is invited to help sew blankets for children in crisis this weekend in Florence.

Dexter Oaks Retreat in Florence is hosting the inaugural Make a Blanket Day for the local chapter of Project Linus, which provides handmade blankets to children in need.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.