Anyone with a niche to stitch is invited to help sew blankets for children in crisis this weekend in Florence.
Dexter Oaks Retreat in Florence is hosting the inaugural Make a Blanket Day for the local chapter of Project Linus, which provides handmade blankets to children in need.
Debbie Glum, the owner of the retreat at 1025 County Road 221 in Florence, has offered the retreat space from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Sunday for anyone who wants to help make the blankets.
Glum offered the retreat as a place for a similar blanket-making drive after the deadly Uvalde shooting in May 2022, according to Sandra Rowell, Temple/Killeen chapter coordinator for Project Linus.
The nonprofit organization is named after the famous “Peanuts” character who carries his blanket with him.
For those unable to attend all or any part of the weekend retreat but would like to help, there are some guidelines to follow.
Blankets should be out of good, sturdy construction; should show pride in workmanship; should be no smaller than 30-by-30 inches and no bigger than 50-by-60 inches; should be kept away from cigarette smoke and animals; should be child friendly and machine washable; should be washed with non-scented detergent and dried with no dryer sheet; and tags should be sewn on after the binding has been sewn and should be sewn in a corner of the blanket.
Blankets/quilts donated to the Killeen/Temple chapter are regularly delivered to children in various locations in Central Texas, including at the following locations in Copperas Cove:
“The sick children can cuddle our blankets when they are going through painful procedures, or when they are alone in a scary environment,” Rowell said in an information sheet attached to an email to the Herald.
For more information of how to donate if you do not or cannot make a blanket but would like to still contribute, contact Rowell at 254-290-2267.
Rowell said the local chapter has donated/delivered more than 41,300 blankets since 1999, and the organization as a whole has done more than nine million since December 1995.
