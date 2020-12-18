Hundreds of children received toys and games courtesy of the Copperas Cove Blue Santa Program this year. Distribution of the toys and games happened Dec. 11.
Kathy McCain, president of Blue Santa, said this year’s numbers were 230 families, or 540 children.
During the distribution, each child typically receives a large toy and a small item, such as coloring books, crayons or stuffed animals.
“We have a lot of kids ask for art type items,” McCain said. “We had some nice paint kits we put together this year.”
Each family also receives a board game for the children to share and enjoy.
“There’s typically close to $25 to $35 (worth) of gifts for each child,” McCain said.
Blue Santa began in 1999 and serves children in need in Copperas Cove and Pidcoke.
When it began, the Copperas Cove Police Department was involved with the program.
The Blue Santa Program typically begins receiving applications for assistance in the middle of November. One of the events the program uses as a kickoff event, the Copperas Cove Veterans Day parade, was canceled this year.
McCain said the application process is simple, and the program does not need income verification.
“If someone says they need help, we help them,” she said.
McCain said she has been involved with Blue Santa for about 16 years.
“It’s a worthwhile project to be involved in,” she said.
The number of families and children served this year was lower than normal, McCain explained.
“Actually, our numbers were down a little,” she said. “We anticipated them being higher; I don’t know why they were lower.”
Two other events Blue Santa normally does to get the word out about the distribution were also canceled. The program usually does a mixer with the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau, and it also normally participates in the Copperas Cove Krist Kindl Markt Christmas parade.
The program still found a way to get the information out through the schools, Facebook and local media.
McCain said that while participation in the program was lower than it has been in the past, the donations still came in.
“We did very well on monetary donations, and we had quite a few toy donations,” McCain said, adding that others that offer similar programs were not as fortunate.
She called the donations a “godsend.”
“We had a successful program that we were able to take care of all of our applicants and the children ... so, our community stepped up and made sure that we had the funds and the means to accomplish our mission,” McCain said.
One of the organizations that donated money to the Blue Santa Program, the Cove Scottish Rite Club, presented a donation of $5,000 on Oct. 20 when the Waco Scottish Rite Bodies matched the club’s initial amount of $2,500.
“I know approaching the season, it was like ‘Hey are we going to get the money to make it happen?’” McCain said.
With all of the monetary and toy donations, the Blue Santa program had enough for all children in need this year. She said she thinks those who participated may be more impacted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It gave them a little bit of ease on their finances, or at least made them know that they had something for their kids,” McCain said.
