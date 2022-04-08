Boxers from Copperas Cove’s Cross Box Fitness Club and other boxers from around Texas met in the ring last Saturday in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
With his gloves laced on and a steel cold gaze locked upon his opponent, Miguel Espitia rushed into the ring after the hammer struck the bell marking the beginning of the first round to greet Ulysses Landeros of Ferocious Boxing Club with a flurry of punches.
Espitia is trained under Manny Morales of Cross Box Fitness Club where Morales trains both adult and younger fighters. Morales originally hails from Austin, Texas but came to Cove with his wife a few years ago.
“Taxes are just way better here,” Morales said with a laugh.
For about two and a half years, Morales has been running the gym training fighters of all ages and skill sets. Morales is a former boxer himself who began in 2005 and ended in 2010, his most noteworthy bout was his 24 second knockout of Montreal boxer Stephane Desormiers, who was undefeated until he met Morales.
Last Saturday was the first event Morales set up for his fighters and it was the first time for them to be boxing in front on a crowd.
“They did really good but I think having the crowd there definitely made them a little nervous too,” Morales said.
In order to host the event on Saturday, Morales said he had to have at least five boxers at his gym registered with USA Boxing, which is the governing body for Olympic-style boxing events. Morales said he currently has 10 who are registered as amateur fighters with USA Boxing.
“I wanted to do this show because I knew it was going to bring more shows down the road,” Morales said. “That’s what it’s doing. I have some officials that are wanting to do different bouts with different services, like Army and Navy and stuff like that. It’s just starting to spread out.”
And Saturday’s event was a success as people were filling out the Copperas Cove Civic Center with a crowd nearing a hundred when the event kicked off about 2 p.m. Saturday. Morales said that as the event went on, more than 400 people came to the event. More than 20 boxing bouts were scheduled during the afternoon and evening.
With the strike of the bell ending the first round, Espitia regrouped in his corner with his coach and rushed back into the ring to greet Landeros with a punch straight to the gut, but Landeros countered back with a shot to Espitia’s face which brought the young fighter to the ground but only for a second. He quickly got back up with an icy gaze locked on to Landeros.
As the third round began, the fighters came to the middle of the ring and threw flurries of punches at each other as the seconds slipped by but the hammer met the bell bringing the opening fight to a close.
And just like that, the two shook hands and stood in the ring to see who scored the most points. The judges favored Landeros netting him the first victory of the day.
While it may of been the first fight, it showed the patrons just what kind of event it was going to be.
