As a baseball fan, March is normally an exciting time. This year, not so much. March usually means MLB teams are either in Florida or Arizona getting ready for the grueling grind of the 162-game season. This year, there has been no Spring Training due to the work stoppage and a new Collective Bargaining Agreement not being reached between players and owners.
For some teams, Spring Training is the start of an expected playoff run. For others, it is a time to evaluate the young talent making its way through the system.
For a fan, it’s exciting to turn on a Spring Training game on TV and just watch. Now, I’m a Cubs fan, but I just like watching baseball. I admit it is tough to watch an entire game on TV from start to finish, but it’s fun to have it on in the background or to watch for an inning or two. It has a different feel to it, with TV announcers interviewing managers during the game, managers sitting on buckets outside of the dugouts, and the sunshine making things feel warm even though it may still be a little chilly.
All of this is to say that two of my favorite sports memories have taken place at a Minor League Baseball game and at a Major League Baseball game. I will miss these experiences until the players and owners come to a deal and my family and I can return to a ballpark to watch a game.
The one that happened at a Minor League Baseball game happened in 2006 or 2007, if memory serves me well. My dad took me and my younger brother to an Iowa Cubs game in Des Moines on the final game of the season. Approximately three innings before the end of the game, I “called” how the game would end.
At that point, the Cubs still hadn’t gotten a hit and were trailing 1-0. I told my dad, “I know how this game is going to end.” I told him it would end with a walk-off home run on a full count (3 balls, 2 strikes) with two outs.
In the next inning (the seventh inning), the Cubs got their first hit of the game and eventually tied the game at 1-1. The bullpen kept the score tied for the next two innings, giving the Cubs a chance in the bottom of the ninth. Being a diligent score-keeper, I was eyeing who would come up in the ninth inning for the Cubs.
When the first two batters of the inning got out, it brought up the third batter of the inning with two outs. I checked his stats on the scoreboard and saw he had a decent amount of home runs that season, and I thought my prediction was possible.
The batter quickly got behind in the count 1 ball and 2 strikes, but he fouled a few pitches off and worked the count full. After the pitch that went high to bring the count to 3 balls, 2 strikes, I looked at my dad and said, “See? Full count, two outs. Next pitch is bye-bye, baseball.”
The next pitch was one I’ll never forget. As soon as the batter made contact with the ball, it made that distinct sound that baseball fans know it was absolutely crushed. Hearing the ball connect with the “sweet spot” of the bat is one of the best sounds in all of sports. I raised my arms straight in the air when I heard the bat connect, knowing it had happened.
We watched as the ball sailed all the way out of the ballpark in left field and went nuts as he rounded the bases on his walk-off home run, fireworks going off. As he trotted around the bases, I was pumping my fist and yelling, “I CALLED THAT!!!”
The second favorite memory I have came at a Major League Baseball game in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 2009 while waiting for orders to send me to Army training, I decided to take a random vacation from Iowa to Ohio and then to Missouri to visit a couple of my uncles.
In Ohio, my uncle asked if I wanted to go to a Cincinnati Reds game since they were in town for a series against the Washington Nationals. I will never turn anyone down if I get offered to go to a baseball game. We drove the hour and a half to Cincinnati without tickets and bought them from someone outside the stadium looking to get rid of his. Turns out we got a pretty good deal. We ended up in one of the sections behind home plate that had its own wait staff and exclusive concession stand. And the guy only asked face value for the tickets.
Anyway, about midway through the game, the Nationals had a batter at the plate named Josh Willingham who had decent power numbers for much of his career.
He worked a 2-ball, 1-strike count, which is a count that is commonly referred to as a “hitter’s count,” meaning the outcome of those at-bats usually end up in the hitter’s favor.
I told my uncle, “He’s got it 2-1. It’s a hitter’s count. I bet he hits a home run on the next pitch.”
Sure enough, on the next pitch, Willingham hit a ball that ended up a few rows deep in the upper deck. For those who are not familiar with Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, a player has to give the ball quite a ride to go that far. Now, being a Cubs fan, I had no dog in the fight so to speak so I wasn’t as animated about it, but a couple people in the row behind us asked me, “How did you know that?”
My response, shrugging, “Just a feeling.”
Later in the game, when Joey Votto, one of the Reds players, was at the plate, they asked me how his at-bat would go. I laughed and said, “I don’t know.” They laughed, too, and we all had a good time. The Nationals ended up winning that game 5-4.
These are some of my favorite memories involving baseball. Evidently the Minor League Baseball season is not being affected by the lockout and will go on as scheduled, so I have that to look forward to. I can’t wait for the lockout to end and my wife, son and I can get back to a ballpark and make more baseball memories.
It doesn't change the fact that I miss Spring Training baseball that should be going on right now, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.