Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is telling communities around the state to brace for the impact of less sales tax collection and distribution tied to the coronavirus emergency.
Hegar announced late last week that the state would distribute $701.8 million in sales tax allocations for the month of April. Because the taxes were collected in February, the numbers do not reflect the major impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the state’s economy. Hegar expects next month’s allocations to drop substantially, and expects June’s numbers to be even worse.
Coryell County will receive $203,980 this month for a 6.8 percent decrease from last year’s allocations during April.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.32 percent decline in April allocations from last year; it is set to receive $399,148.
Gatesville experienced a 7.59 percent drop in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $166,652.
The warning about the anticipated decline in tax revenues is already being factored into the planning of the Copperas Cove city government.
According to city Budget Director Ariana Beckman, city staff is “already evaluating the financial effect of the pandemic and tracking daily expenditures” related to it. However, Beckman says it is too early to tell what adjustments may need to be made in the city’s 2021 fiscal budget due to the pandemic.
One thing the city hasn’t done is lay off any employees...yet.
Copperas Cove Human Resources Director Jeff Davis said no furloughs or layoffs have been implemented in the city as a result of the pandemic. However, that may not be the case in the future.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an everchanging landscape and we cannot discount the possibility that layoffs and/or furloughs may have to be considered due to budget shortfalls,” Davis said in an email.
