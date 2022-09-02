For two weeks, the front of Walmart in Copperas Cove was pink, with representatives of the United Breast Cancer Foundation in front, collecting money for the foundation.
The fundraiser at Walmart is complete, but it continues on the foundation’s website at www.ubcf.org.
According to Keara Deal, a representative for the foundation, who was outside the Cove Walmart last weekend on the fundraiser’s final day, money raised from the United Breast Cancer Foundation goes directly to support patients and their family members instead of just research.
“What this foundation in particular focuses on is helping the families that are going through the process right now and up to 10 years,” Deal said Saturday.
The United Breast Cancer Foundation has eight programs to help the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by the disease. The number of people being diagnosed on a daily basis is more than 700.
“There are now 760 women and nine men who are getting diagnosed on a daily basis,” Deal said. “And for their treatment alone, it’s nearly $170,000 for one year of treatment. That’s kind of how they got into this.”
Some of the programs include the Audrey B. Mastroianni College Scholarship for children of parents who have died of breast cancer; child sponsorship for children impacted by the cancer to receive counseling, healthy food, back-to-school items and holiday gifts; and an individual grant to provide customized financial support for each client based on needs.
Deal explained that the individual grant is the most common method of support for the foundation.
To find out more about the programs offered for individuals and families impacted by breast cancer, to make a one-time donation or sign up for the monthly donation plan, go to www.ubcf.org.
