Acknowledging that Fort Hood has been through a lot in the past two years, with the coronavirus pandemic, Maj. Gen. Michael Keating of the British Army, told those present at a Military Affairs Dinner in Copperas Cove how surrounding communities can help.
“I would implore you, please, just keep going to connect those relationships after the two difficult years we’ve had with COVID, where everybody has forgotten how to engage, everybody’s friendships have become estranged and everybody has become accustomed to doing exactly the opposite,” Keating said.
Keating told the nearly 200 people in attendance to ask Fort Hood officials into telling good news stories about what soldiers from their community are doing every day. He said it goes farther than that, however.
“Also, if you’ve been hit by stuff, we need to hear about it as well because we want to be afforded the opportunity to give our side of the story sometimes. Social media doesn’t allow us to do that,” Keating said. “But we need a community — trusted people like you that are prepared to give us time to explain why certain situations are how they appear to be and how they’re going to fare.”
Just as Col. Chad Foster, Fort Hood’s garrison commander did so during a summit meeting a couple of weeks ago, Keating mentioned the growing base housing deficit, which is nearing 4,500.
“I know that there are many, many great organizations in the community, but what is it you can do about young soldiers or young families who are struggling with the cost of living crisis — not just in this country, but around the whole world,” Keating said. “I don’t have the answer for that, but I’m pretty convinced the answer lives right in a compassionate and caring community as you.”
Ending on a high note and speaking of the compassion of Central Texas, Keating, who he and his family have been at Fort Hood for about a year, said the area has made a positive impact. He said the greatest measure of their experiences in the past year come from the mouth of his 18-year-old daughter — who studies at Central Texas College in Killeen — and his wife.
“Because they love it; actually more than I do,” he said. “Because I have got my work to keep me going. They have got the community and the life, the environment within which they live.”
At the end of the presentation, Amanda Crawley, deputy superintendent of Copperas Cove ISD, presented hats to Keating and Foster, making them honorary Bulldawgs.
Keating was commissioned into the British Army Air Corps in 1993. Some of his notable assignments in the United Kingdom include serving in an equipment capability role in the Ministry of Defense, assuming command of the Joint Special Forces Aviation Wing in 2007 and being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2018.
Keating was speaking to a crowd gathered for the event hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
