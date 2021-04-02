It’s that time again: Budget season.
Heading into Fiscal Year 2021, the Copperas Cove City Council will have one main focus in mind: Increase revenue and decrease expenditure to chip away at the current deficit.
On Aug. 4, 2020, the council adopted the budget fully aware of the projected $1.5 million deficit in the General Fund.
The adopted budget showed an expected expenditure from the General Fund of around $19.3 million, while it showed a projected revenue amount of $17.8 million.
A majority of revenue for the General Fund comes from property taxes and sales taxes. The two revenue sources account for a total of 50% of all revenue in the fund.
Expenditures in the General Fund primarily go to paying salaries and benefits for the police department and the fire department, a total of 50% of the expenditures.
Budget Director Ariana Beckman told the council Tuesday that the reason for the shortfall in the General Fund is because the expenditures are increasing at a faster rate than revenue sources.
The council met in a special meeting with city staff Tuesday to begin discussions on the budget and set its collective priorities for the upcoming year’s budget.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said he could come up with a plan and present proposals to the council with a way to knock out the deficit in one budget cycle, but city services would likely be severely impacted. He recommended the council try to chip away at it methodically.
Consenting to Haverlah’s recommendation, the council began looking at some ways to increase revenue.
City staff showed the council a spreadsheet of some options it could consider.
While nothing is set in stone, and all of the options the council discussed will require future discussions before final direction is given, one of the options included ending the Homestead Exemption.
City staff demonstrated that if the council goes in the direction of ending the Homestead Exemption, it could offset the effects by lowering the property tax rate by 2 cents and have virtually the same revenue as it currently has.
Another option could be to raise the tax rate by 1 cent.
The council will not give final direction on the options presented until more discussions are scheduled for future meetings.
Haverlah emphasized to the council members that what was presented to them was not to be considered a proposal or a recommendation; it was simply to give the council something to look at to see what the impact on the General Fund could be if certain actions are taken.
Haverlah also said the easiest way to cover the deficit is commercial and industrial development in the city, which is a priority for the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation.
The full council meeting with all of the council’s discussion can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page at http://bit.ly/CoveBudget.
Following workshops with city department heads, city staff will present the proposed budget for FY 2021-2022 to the council on June 1.
The council is expected to adopt the budget, the tax rate, the fee schedule and future plans on Aug. 3.
