After a week off, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs hit the gridiron Friday looking for their first district win since last October.
Copperas Cove opens District 12-6A play with a matchup against the Bryan Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Bryan comes into the game with a 3-2 record overall, 0-1 in district, after getting walloped by Temple last week, 53-19.
The Bulldawgs enter the game with momentum, having a week off after pummeling Waco University, 51-18, on Sept. 16, improving its record to 2-2, the best it has been since 2018 when the Bulldawgs were also 2-2 through four games.
Both the Bulldawgs and the Vikings have had some ups and downs so far this season.
Copperas Cove has two blowout wins — 39-9 over Georgetown East View and 51-18 over Waco University — as well as two blowout losses — 38-14 to Georgetown and 42-15 to Manor.
Bryan has three blowout wins — albeit against teams with a combined 3-10 record. It also has the blowout loss to Temple and a 21-14 loss in its second game of the season to the 1-4 Huntsville Hornets.
Following the win against Waco University, first-year head coach Tony Johnson said the team would use the week off to get healthier.
Should the Bulldawgs knock off the Vikings, it will be the first time since 2018 that they have had a record better than .500.
