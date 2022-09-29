East View at Cove football

Copperas Cove players celebrate with Anthony Jackson (9) after his first quarter interception against Georgetown East View on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium.

 Michelle Greenway | Special to the Herald

After a week off, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs hit the gridiron Friday looking for their first district win since last October.

Copperas Cove opens District 12-6A play with a matchup against the Bryan Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

