Though it is behind schedule, Texas Department of Transportation officials are expecting the Business Highway 190 Improvement Project in Copperas Cove to be complete by fall of this year.
Crews will soon be transitioning from Phase 1 of the project to Phase 2, which Jake Smith the public information officer for the Waco District of TxDOT, called “a significant milestone in this project.”
Phase 1 has involved constructing a sidewalk on the south side of the road for the length of the project that stretches approximately 1.25 miles from near Constitution Drive to just west of the intersection with East Avenue D.
Following work on the sidewalk, outside lane to eastbound traffic will be reopened and the center turn lane and inside lane in both directions will be closed while crews construct the median.
Once the median is complete, those lanes will be reopened and then there will be various lane closures while a new surface is applied to the roadway,
“There have been delays to utility conflicts, which have since been addressed. Additionally, there have been weather and COVID impacts,” Smith said about the delays to the project.
The original estimated completion for the project was summer of this year.
Smith said that weather permitting, the sidewalk portion of the project should be complete by the end of February.
Along with constructing sidewalks, a terrace wall with landscaping is also being constructed near the intersection of Business Highway 190 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Ornamental trees, shrubs and grasses are being planted in the area. Landscape boulders are also being placed behind the terrace wall along with an irrigation system to promote plant growth.
“Newly added terrace wall, plants, and other decorative elements will enhance the aesthetic qualities within the project corridor,” Smith said.
Background
The project began November 2020 after several years of planning, which began in 2013.
“The safety of the traveling public is TxDOT’s top priority. This project will improve safety and access management for motorists, and will also provide pedestrian and bicycle accommodations,” Smith said.
The approximately $4.8 million project was met with heavy opposition during the planning phases, however.
During the planning process, TxDOT held multiple public meetings that allowed residents and business members to voice their concerns or support for the project.
Some residents said during a Feb. 12, 2019, meeting that the median would do nothing to prevent accidents.
TxDOT countered that by citing the safety program of the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway administration that found medians provide an area of refuge for pedestrians and reduce accidents by 15%.
TxDOT said during the 2019 meeting that the median will slightly reduce lane width, but the lanes will meet all of TxDOT’s design standards.
Other residents said the project will force people to make U-turns at multiple locations in both directions and making comments about how difficult it may be for trucking companies to make deliveries to businesses along the route.
Early in the Feb. 12, 2019, meeting, TxDOT said adequate U-turn spacing will be available at all crossovers and large trucks may need to find alternate routes to give them a “right in, right out” access to businesses.
