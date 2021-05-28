The COVID-19 pandemic has made it a trying year for many employees, but it has tripled the workload for Copperas Cove ISD Child Nutrition staff who served free student meals in the cafeterias, classrooms and curbside pick-up.
Copperas Cove Junior High cafeteria manager Michelle Erickson did not shy away from the additional work. In fact, she welcomed it, said CCISD Director of Child Nutrition Melissa Bryan.
“Michelle is the type of employee who is going to always go the extra mile to make sure that she achieves each task she is given,” Bryan said. “Michelle is always on time with every deadline and if another manager is falling behind and not able to meet her deadline, Michelle is always one of the very first to volunteer to help where needed.”
Erickson was named the CCISD Child Nutrition Department Employee of the Year.
“Michelle takes extra steps to make sure that she and all her staff are successful with tasks. When she is needing help with inventory, she reaches out to the warehouse and asks that employees provide a review to her and all her staff of a better way to organize and keep track of their inventories,” Bryan said. “This takes a great leader to see an area where improvement can be made without anyone having to point it out and then taking the initiative to find solutions.”
As nutrition staff juggled multiple serving locations at schools across the district, Erickson and her staff are now transitioning to the summer feeding program where both breakfast and lunch will be provided at multiple locations to ensure students are fed during the summer months.
“Michelle’s can-do attitude has a positive effect on all her staff,” Bryan said. “No matter the obstacle or challenge that has been given to Michelle be it personal or professional, she tackles it with the same positive attitude and accomplishes it.”
Erickson has been employed at CCISD for 15 years and is a valuable team member of the managerial staff, Bryan said. She is an avid leader who ensures she, herself, is trained so she can pass the knowledge on to her staff.
“In the years I have been working with Michelle, I have never heard negative comments come out of her mouth about any staff member or the district. I have always heard positive remarks about Michelle from every staff member she has worked with throughout the years, and she has a high work ethic that can be a great example to all,” Bryan said. “When she has issues, she brings them to the table but also comes with a thoughtful solution or a way to resolve them.”
