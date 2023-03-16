Kaitlyn Sullivan is a long way from what she used to call home, and her life has taken unexpected turns that have turned into blessings.

Sullivan enrolled in San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California, intending to get her degree in law enforcement. She didn’t decide to pursue her teaching degree until she started working in a Texas public school classroom.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.