Camp Caylor celebrated its fourth year of being in business just outside of Copperas Cove last Saturday evening. The event brought people together — some regular and a few new ones.
During the event, The Whiskey River Band performed on the stage, while patrons enjoyed playing corn hole, Jenga, and other games. A large selection of wine and beer was on hand to keep everyone from being thirsty in the hot Texas heat along with offering a full menu of appetizers, burgers and more.
Shannon and Jonathan Caylor opened Camp Caylor after Shannon retired from the Army. Part of the reason for opening the business a few years ago was because the couple likes wine.
Since then, business has grown.
“We are still going strong and we were fortunate enough to grow and still were able to provide a good business despite and throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” Shannon said. “One of main reasons for this is that we are an outdoor venue, and people were looking for a place to go. We were able to sell our food via the to-go window that we have, and people really helped us out by buying wine by the case.”
Shannon explained the purpose behind the theme of the celebration.
“We wanted to promote our fourth birthday on social media by calling the event ‘Chillin and Grillin,’” she said. “Therefore, we have barbecue grills going, beer being sold out of our canoe, we have games like horshoes and corn hole, and The Whiskey River Band is performing.”
Melissa Banks has been working for Camp Caylor for about a year.
“I love working here because I started out as a customer and then became an employee and still love to hangout here even when I am not working. It is a great place,” she said.
Jeff Nelson came to Camp Caylor’s fourth anniversary, and it was the first time that he had ever visited the business. He has been living here for almost five years.
“This is a great place,” he said.
Trudy Myers also came out to Camp Caylor for the first time. She came out to support her son who was performing with The Whisky River Band.
She said, “I love the music and I like Camp Caylor.”
