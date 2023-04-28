Camp Caylor, an event venue in Copperas Cove, is celebrating its fifth anniversary Saturday.
The anniversary event, which is free to enter, will include a special food and drink menu as well as live music from Trainwreck Sundays.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 1:13 pm
The event goes from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Camp Caylor, 134 County Road 4814.
