Anyone with four-legged friend can come to Barktoberfest on Saturday at Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814.
Barktoberfest will go from 1 to 3 p.m. and will feature food and drinks, a pooch pageant, vendors and a special hot dog menu.
Copperas Cove City Council Place 3 candidate Shawn Alzona will also be in attendance for a meet and greet.
