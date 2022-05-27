Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove is hosting its fourth birthday party on Saturday. The “Chillin’ and Grillin’” party will include food, music, ax throwing and drinks.
The event goes from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove.
