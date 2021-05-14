Mothers celebrated Mother’s Day during a brunch hosted by the Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard in Copperas Cove on Sunday.
Shannon Caylor and her husband own Camp Caylor and hosted the event to thank mothers. The event had a crafting corner where people could paint wine glasses and beer mugs, roast marshmallows, and games like corn hole, darts, horseshoes, and checkers played on life-sized boards painted on the ground. Friar provided live guitar music during the celebration.
“I like Mother’s Day; I feel like it’s not as commercialized as everything else,” Shannon Caylor said. “It’s not really about the presents you get; it’s about taking mom out to eat or spending time with them.”
South Carolina native Lauren Caylor was visiting with family during the event. She said she spent most of her time with her mom growing up because her dad worked all the time but watching her stepmom raise a young child has changed her perspectives on motherhood.
“Seeing how much work she does now with the little one … So, I have more respect now than I did back then,” Lauren Caylor said.
Marcelina Marquez attended the event with two of her best friends, and all three recently became grandmothers, and all three women have eleven children combined.
“I actually like hanging out with other mothers on Mother’s Day,” Marquez said. “It’s nice to be able to celebrate with my friends.”
Marquez reflected on her experiences since arriving from Hawaii with only $300 in her pocket and three children to raise.
“I’m very proud of where I am now, and my kids are amazing. I have great children,” Marquez said. “I’ve never had to deal with them being bad.”
Kelly Trujillo, one of Marquez’s best friends, became pregnant with her first child during high school and dropped out to focus on childcare. She had more children and later realized she needed to complete her education to provide for them adequately.
“I went back to high school and graduated eight years later,” Trujillo said. “That accomplishment alone I personally needed, and as a single mom, I wanted to instill that drive in my children, and that’s why I made sure all of my children graduated high school.”
