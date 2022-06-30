For the second year in a row and in honor of June being National Cancer Survivor Month, local veteran service organization Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans held a cancer survivor luncheon. The event, which took place last Saturday, allowed several survivors the opportunity to tell their stories.
“It means a great deal to be able to listen to these Cancer Survivors and their stories. We are happy to take time to honor these survivors,” said John Cook, who is on the organization’s Advisory Council and leads the coordination of the cancer survivor events.
Cancer survivors and/or battlers Julie Moser, Audra Hill and Barbara Mims all spoke to attendees about when they were first diagnosed, how they have lived with the disease, and how they are doing now.
Moser was first diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013. She had to have a double mastectomy, and breast reconstruction.
“When I found out, my world turned upside down and they throw so much information at you, and it is scary,” she said. “(I asked) how will I work, how am I going to feed my kids? Fortunately, my husband was able to come home and be with me for the next two and a half years.”
After seven years of remission, Moser said she found another lump. She went to the doctor and learned it had returned.
“I went through treatment, and now I am living,” she said.
Moser, along with Jen Reynolds, co-founded Pink Warrior Angels which is a 501c3 non-profit that helps provide financial assistance to those who are going through a cancer diagnosis, and provides support for their families.
“To be a part of something that also helps Cancer Survivors goes without saying how amazing our community is,” Moser said.
Audra Hill is a United States Air Force Veteran, and is battling cancer.
Hill went to the doctor because his back was really hurting, and the doctor did numerous tests, including checking his prostate, and found an oversized prostate. Hill was given another appointment, and it was during that meeting that Hill was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.
Hill said it was the worst feeling that he ever had.
“I did not know what to do, my heart dropped, my mouth dropped,” he said. “God has blessed me to be here, and I thank God all of the time.”
Hill, who is a member of the organization, said he was honored to be part of the luncheon.
“Being honored like this lets me know that people still care, and it lets me know that I am not alone, and that other people have had similar experiences with cancer and it makes you feel like that you are a part of something special.”
