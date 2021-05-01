Crossroads High School, 306 E. Ave. E, will host a car show free to the public.
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8 in the high school parking lot.
Registration for those bringing vehicles begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon May 8. The cost to register a vehicle is $20.
Proceeds go to benefit the high school’s JROTC program.
There will be food, music, games, a 50/50 raffle, vendors and entertainment.
Awards in several categories will be given beginning at 2 p.m.
