Ann Akui stands as a shining example of citizenship and educational excellence, according to Martin Walker Elementary Principal Breanne Turner.
The principal selected the experienced educator as the Martin Walker Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year. Akui is the spouse of an Army retiree and mother of an active-duty Air Force service member.
Akui received her Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas at Austin. In her 23 years of working in education, she has primarily taught second and third grades but recently moved into a campus interventionist position where she supports students struggling in math and reading.
“Even though Mrs. Akui is accomplished at remediating math and reading needs with students, she is most known on campus for the positive rapport she has built with students, staff, and families,” Turner said. “Mrs. Akui is the cheerleader who every single human deserves, possessing more energy than most, and a heart for others that shines brightly in everything she does.”
Turner said Akui instills good character and citizenship in students by continuously modeling those character traits.
“She never lets a student walk by without making a connection. Whether she knows the student or not, Mrs. Akui makes each kid who crosses her path feel special,” Turner said. “The same could be said when Mrs. Akui finds herself with her adult peers. The intentionality in the way she treats others is the perfect model of good character for students.”
Akui is known for the hard work she does on campus in addition to her daily teaching. Over the years, she has served on many committees and run many student clubs. This school year, Akui is a key member on the Sunshine Committee, which is focused on celebrating and supporting the work of teachers, and she also oversees the after-school gardening club where she works with some of the school’s youngest learners to not only learn gardening techniques, but also beautify the school and community. Akui also works with students in math and reading before and after school.
“Each day, Mrs. Akui works tirelessly for students and staff. She knows every minute counts and is determined to give students the best of the best,” Turner said. “Mrs. Akui is passionate about instilling good character and citizenship in students. She believes in all students and advocates for those who need it most. She is a shining example of good character, patriotism, and educational excellence daily. She not only talks the talk, but also walks the walk, making the school community a better place each and every day.”
