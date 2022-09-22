Fall Fest 2.JPG

Zahriah Burnette, 8, flips upside down on the Spaceball human gyroscope ride at Holy Family Catholic Church last year in Copperas Cove. Zahriah followed her grandmother in the Spaceball and said she was excited to try other things.

 John Clark | Herald

The eighth annual Fall Fest at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove is set for this weekend. The festival is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival, located at 1001 Georgetown Road, typically includes family-friendly activities, local vendors and games.

