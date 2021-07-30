The Copperas Cove High School Cheerleader Booster Club held a car wash fundraiser to help support the Bulldawg cheerleaders as they approach the start of the upcoming football season.
The fundraiser was held in the parking lot of Dewald Properties last Saturday.
This was the second car wash fundraiser held this year. The goal of the fundraiser is to help their cheerleader camps.
Chandler Diaz is the Copperas Cove High School varsity cheer coach, and she is entering her second year with the Bulldawg cheerleaders.
“We had a really good experience at camp this year and it helped open the girls’ eyes into wanting to be a more competitive program,” Diaz said. “This year, our main goal is to focus on getting ready for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state competition. The school has not competed at that competition for several years, and we are wanting to transition into more of a game day competition program.”
Diaz was a cheerleader with the school from 2010-2014.
Elizabeth Chase is the president of the Copperas Cove High School Bulldawg cheerleader booster club, and her daughter, Allyssa, is the co-captain of the team.
“Our goals this year is to really get on the fundraising bandwagon. This a second car wash this year. We are also planning on doing the pink out shirts for breast cancer awareness, which will sell at one of the home football games this year,” the booster club president said. “We are also working on getting sponsors, local businesses to sponsor the booster club and the cheerleaders and they will have their name on a banner that we display at the games.”
Danielle Devins, a senior and the captain of the Cove High School Bulldawg cheerleading squad, was helping was at the car wash.
“We are really excited about football season and it is going to be way different than last year, and the girls are super excited,” Devins said. We have 14 varsity cheerleaders and 8 on Junior varsity.
Devins has been cheering since her freshman year.
Allyssa Spencer, the co-captain of the Cove Bulldawg cheerleaders, said, “It has been difficult these past few years with COVID-19, we have not been able to do as many fundraisers and community events that we would like to do. We hope that we can experience cheering for football, and basketball and be really present at all of the games this year. We also want to compete at the UIL state competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.