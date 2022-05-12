Money raised at a fundraiser car wash in Copperas Cove last Saturday will go toward a couple of different things. The Copperas Cove High School Copperettes Dance Team held a car wash fundraiser at Sims Automotive last Saturday.
Annilyn Rowberry, a junior and co-captain of the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes Dance Team, explained what part of the fundraiser was for.
“We are trying to set up our booster club, and this is our first fundraiser to get the money create an official booster club,” Rowberry said.
Bradley Sims is the owner of Sims Automotive in Copperas Cove.
“We are glad to help anytime that we can,” he said. “I love to serve people. The Copperettes are always welcome to use our parking lot.”
Sims and four of his employees are graduates of Copperas Cove High School. His daughter is also a member of the Copperettes.
“I am getting ready to start my third year with the Copperettes because I will be a junior in the fall at Cove High School,” his daughter said. “The best part about being a Copperette is that we are like one big family. When we do stuff like this together it is very enjoyable we enjoy doing community service together.”
Antonia Parrish-Brooks, who has been the Copperettes Dance Team coach for the past four years, explained what else the money raised will go to.
“The money raised from this event will help set up our booster club as well as pay for our competition fees — fees for camps, and for costumes,” she said. I went to Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. This is my first coaching job here with Cove High School and the Copperettes and I have loved every minute of it. I also love working with this team.
Samantha Parker is also a co-captain of the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes Dance Team. She said, “I began with the Copperettes in my freshman year at Cove High and learned the ropes. Last year I was a lieutenant, and now this year I am co-captain. All of this money will helps with the set up of the booster club, and being able to go to nationals. I will be a junior in the fall. I really like our school and I like how we are slowly helping bring more school spirit to our students.”
Kalei Camacho is a lieutenant with the Copperettes and she said, “being a Copperette lieutenant means a lot to me because we have developed something that is more than just family. I started dancing when I was 7 and have always loved it.”
