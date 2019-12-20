Copperas Cove High School students involved in HOSA Future Health Professionals were recently able to raise $3,520 for Make-A-Wish Foundations with their participation in Macy’s National Believe Day.

To help raise money for the foundation, students throughout Copperas Cove ISD wrote letters to Santa and hand-delivered them to Santa’s mailbox inside the Macy’s retail store at Lakeline Mall in Austin. Each letter dropped in the mailbox at Macy’s on National Believe Day resulted in a $2 donation from Macy’s to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

