From using Jenga blocks to teach net force to having students build cars out of water bottles, Copperas Cove High School teacher Joseph Valencia inspires learning by bringing real-world experience into the classroom.
“One of the methods that is seen quite often in Mr. Valencia’s classroom is hands-on learning through labs so that students are practicing the skills they will need to be successful in future science classes but also to apply their learning in showing mastery of skills,” Principal Jimmy Shuck said. “Because of the rapport he has with his students, his students are sponges in his classroom and absorb the knowledge they get. The resourcefulness that he has to bring learning to life for students is one of a kind.”
Shuck said that because of the passion that Valencia displays and the real-life experiences that he brings into the classroom, student participation and engagement is always high.
“His presence here on campus motivates students and his team to be their best and give their best effort every single day,” Shuck said. “Mr. Valencia always makes an effort to reflect and refine his practice to make learning powerful and memorable for students.”
Shuck said Valencia’s patient, calm, and kind demeanor positively impacts students on a daily basis.
“He always greets his students at the door with a friendly smile and genuine interest in their lives. You can feel the positive energy in his classroom. Students know that his classroom is a safe place and are willing to step outside their comfort zones,” Shuck said. “Mr. Valencia is persistent with positive communication and modeling to help students through any struggles and frustrations that they have so that they leave feeling successful.”
Valencia was selected as the 2023 Copperas Cove High School Teacher of the Year by Shuck who said Valencia is “the true definition of a leader by example.”
“In and out of the classroom, he models what a dedicated teacher looks like and walks humbly as he does not do anything for accolades or recognition, but truly so that students leave everyday having a positive educational experience,” Shuck said. “He is a leader on his team and in the science department, being the exemplar of a solution-oriented teacher always being proactive and find creative solutions to the needs of his team, teachers that he mentors, and the students he teaches.”
Valencia advances to the CCISD Teacher of the Year competition where the winner will be announced at a blue carpet dinner on April 27 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.