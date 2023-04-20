Joseph Valencia

Joseph Valencia

 Courtesy Photo

From using Jenga blocks to teach net force to having students build cars out of water bottles, Copperas Cove High School teacher Joseph Valencia inspires learning by bringing real-world experience into the classroom.

“One of the methods that is seen quite often in Mr. Valencia’s classroom is hands-on learning through labs so that students are practicing the skills they will need to be successful in future science classes but also to apply their learning in showing mastery of skills,” Principal Jimmy Shuck said. “Because of the rapport he has with his students, his students are sponges in his classroom and absorb the knowledge they get. The resourcefulness that he has to bring learning to life for students is one of a kind.”

