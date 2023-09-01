Copperas Cove ISD has released its 2023 STAAR results, which showed improvement in 18 of 20 tested areas.
CCISD outperformed the state in 13 tested subjects and Region 12 in 15 tested subjects.
“These results prove that our CCISD community is living out our mission to provide exemplary instruction, inspire academic success, personal excellence and responsible citizenship,” CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said. “Everyone from our school board and educators, to students and parents, alike, is responsible for the success in our classrooms.”
Districtwide, math passing rates were improved from 2022 on each test from third grade — the youngest grade level tested — through high school end-of-course exams. Pre-algebra passing rates also improved by 8% throughout CCISD in 2023. These scores exceed Region and State averages from third-through-sixth grades. CCISD also exceeded pre-pandemic scores in Grades 4-6.
Six of CCISD’s 11 campuses showed yearly passing-rate increases of 10% or more in at least one of the administered math tests.
Algebra was CCISD’s greatest area of improvement in math, with passing rates up 16% at Copperas Cove & S.C. Lee Junior High Schools.
In Reading and English Language Arts, CCISD showed improved passing rates on seven of the eight tests administered, with English I and English II showing as the district’s areas of largest improvement in 2023, with increases of 15% and 12% in passing rate to exceed pre-pandemic levels in those subjects, while also surpassing that mark in Grades 3-8.
Four campuses in Copperas Cove had a yearly passing-rate increase above 10% on at least one Reading or English Language Arts test.
In science, there was a 14% yearly increase in 8th grade and a 9% yearly increase in the Biology passing rate.
Districtwide, the passing rate in 8th-grade Social Studies remained on pace with CCISD’s 2022 results while US History results were up at both high school campuses.
On end-of-course exams, both Copperas Cove and Crossroads High Schools had increased passing rates across the board in all subjects, with Crossroads showing 20% or greater increases on four of five tests.
“We’re so proud of our students, educators and everyone who helped in the growth throughout CCISD,” Deputy Superintendent for Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said. “In and out of the classroom, these results prove our staff is dedicated to excellence and has fostered a culture of success where all students feel connected and can be successful. We’re excited to continue this great work for years to come.”
