COPPERAS COVE — Athletes from Copperas Cove are getting ready for the next step in their competitive evolution by signing letters of intent to play for collegiate teams.
Among the athletes who have signed letters in the past few weeks are Copperas Cove wrestler Landon Robison, who will compete at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Robison earned the distinction of being the first Bulldawg wrestler to sign a letter of intent to grapple collegiately.
“It’s a big deal to me,” Robison said of the distinction. “I’m the first to actually sign, and I’m hoping the first of many. I’d like our program to continue rising and get better.”
The NCAA Division III Eagles wrestling program is coached by LeRoy Gardner III, who has been with the university since 2016.
Robison will study to obtain a Bachelor of Science in business administration while at the University of the Ozarks, he said.
Among others who have signed their letters of intent:
- CCCHS senior Isaiah Sobers signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Midland University.
- CCHS senior Jaylin Smith signed a letter of intent to play football at New Mexico Military Institute.
- CCHS Lady Dawg golfer Maddie Miller signed a letter of intent to play golf at Texas Lutheran University.
- CCHS Lady Dawg basketball player Madisen Honea has signed a letter of intent with Angelo State University.
- CCHS Lady Dawg soccer player Alexis Honts signed her letter of intent to play college soccer at the University of Houston-Victoria.
- CCHS senior Eliezer Santos signed a letter of intent to play college soccer at the University of Dubuque.
Congratulations to all the athletes who have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic pursuits at the next level
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.