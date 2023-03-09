Students from the Copperas Cove Independent School District stepped up to help the Copperas Cove Retired Teachers Association with its annual book drive in a big way.

“Usually, we are challenged to meet our own community service project,” association President Sue Wagner said Tuesday. “Every year, the association provides one early education book for each kindergarten student enrolled at CCISD, and this year, our challenge was made easier with the generosity of these students.”

