Students from the Copperas Cove Independent School District stepped up to help the Copperas Cove Retired Teachers Association with its annual book drive in a big way.
“Usually, we are challenged to meet our own community service project,” association President Sue Wagner said Tuesday. “Every year, the association provides one early education book for each kindergarten student enrolled at CCISD, and this year, our challenge was made easier with the generosity of these students.”
Wagner was on hand Tuesday to receive more than 1,700 books collected by CCISD students as part of their own community service promise. The original goal for the district was 800 books.
“I challenge students who participate in sports activities to develop their own community service projects and then the department as a whole adopts projects which give back to the community that has given so much,” Athletic Director Cari Lowery said. “This act of servant leadership is something I hope students carry with them into adulthood.”
Students from the district held their own book drive in February and created a sort of competition to see which campus could generate the most donations. Copperas Cove Junior High surpassed all other campuses with its collective donation of 611 books to the drive.
About 50 student athletes gathered at the high school’s Bulldawg Gymnasium Tuesday, surrounded by the donated books, to make the presentation to the association.
“One student donated 200 books, alone,” Lowery said. “We are so proud of the individual commitment these students, and their families, made to helping others.”
“The gift of books to our kindergarten students is a commitment the association made and is an annual event,” Wagner said.
Students placed the donations in several containers and walked with Wagner to her waiting vehicle outside. From there, more than a dozen boxes were loaded.
“Many thanks to the commitment of these great students,” Wagner said. “They truly understand what it means to give back.”
