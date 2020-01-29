Copperas Cove Board of Trustees got the royal treatment at the monthly school board meeting on Jan. 14, in honor of Texas School Board Member Recognition Month.
A proclamation presentation was made to board members by Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz. Martin Walker Elementary Junior Historians presented a video they created and Mae Stevens
Early Learning Academy students dressed as rockets also made presentations to the elected trustees. The 2020 theme is Launching the Next Generation and many of the presentations revolved around a rocket theme.
CCISD board president Joan Manning has served on the board for more than two decades and served as the board president for 23 years.
“I love children, education and our town and that was the reason I wanted to be a school board member initially over 20 years ago. My passion for the job has not diminished one iota since then,” Manning said. “In fact, I have a greater appreciation for all that it takes to teach, nurture, and develop our students on a daily basis. My favorite times are watching our students learn and share their talents and knowledge with others. It honors and humbles me to be a small part of CCISD’s plan for each of our students’ success.”
CCISD campuses will continue to honor board members throughout the month with special entertainment, breakfasts and lunches presented by students.
Trustee Mike Wilburn chooses to continue serving on the CCISD Board of Trustees because he feels the need to give back to a district that has given so much to him and his family over the years.
“My wife and I both retired from CCISD and both our boys graduated from CCISD,” Wilburn said. “We have a quality school district and I hope to help us maintain that and reach for the goal of excellence in all areas.”
More than 7,300 individuals volunteer on school boards across the state. No pay is given to current Copperas Cove school board members who have collectively served nearly 75 years on the district’s local board with CCISD Board of Trustees President Joan Manning in her twenty-fifth year of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.