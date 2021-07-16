Summer means construction in Copperas Cove ISD as the district continues to make improvements to facilities. Eight of the district’s 11 campuses are budgeted for some form of construction renovation.
CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Rick Kirkpatrick oversees construction projects in the district.
“The district has undertaken an HVAC replacement project to be completed this prior to the start of school on Aug. 18,” Kirkpatrick said.
Four campuses are affected by the project as HVAC systems are replaced in specific sections of the schools based on the lifetime of the systems and budget timeline. Cost of the HVAC replacement project is $3,365,000.
- CCHS — 300 wings, fine arts including the 400 classrooms, auditorium and athletic annex; units being replaced are original to the building, installed in 2000.
- Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary — gym units and the units in rooms 202-207; units being replaced were installed in 1999.
- Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy – Rooms 27-30 and the gym; units being replaced were installed in 1999.
- Clements/Parsons Elementary – all units on the Clements side; units being replaced were installed in 1999.
Kirkpatrick said that in addition to HVAC, major renovations and additions will take place at several campuses through next school year.
“In order to ensure our campuses can handle the expected growth in CCISD, several campuses are undergoing additions and renovations,” Kirkpatrick said. “Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, Martin Walker Elementary and Williams/Ledger Elementary are adding additional classrooms. In addition, new cafeterias are being built at Mae Stevens and Martin Walker to accommodate the increased enrollment.”
Construction will take place on five campuses during the school year with a completion date of August 2022.
- Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy – New cafeteria, new restrooms, renovation of existing restrooms, renovation of front office, addition of four classrooms, renovation of nurse’s office, playground addition and renovation
- Martin Walker Elementary – New cafeteria, renovation of existing cafeteria to create additional classrooms, renovation of front office, addition of six classrooms, renovation of nurse’s office
- Halstead Elementary – renovation of classrooms for special education students, renovation and addition to front office, new flooring in hallways and classrooms where needed
- Copperas Cove Junior High – Renovation of restrooms in the 200 wing
- Williams/Ledger Elementary – eight new classrooms, four on the Williams side and four on the Ledger side, playground addition and renovation
After the monthly school board meeting on Tuesday, Kirkpatrick highlighted the renovations to Martin Walker Elementary.
“The goal at Martin Walker is to have the new cafeteria open about spring break, move out there, and then be able to start renovating the existing cafeteria, kitchen and that classroom space in there,” Kirkpatrick said.
Campus front office renovations will include new secure entry vestibules with access control and secure transaction windows to further ensure the safety of students and staff.
“It is an exciting time to be in CCISD as we continue to improve our facilities to offer the best educational space possible for our staff and students,” Kirkpatrick said.
Upcoming Drainage projects
During the monthly school board meeting on Tuesday, the trustees approved the district to advertise that it is seeking bids for a drainage improvement project for the Copperas Cove High School and Martin Walker Elementary.
Kirkpatrick is hoping to have a bid proposal for the board to approve at the next meeting in August.
The intention for both projects is to put the drainage pipes underground.
At Martin Walker, the pipe behind the school is above ground and creating what Kirkpatrick called “a maintenance nightmare.” The runoff is causing the growth of moss and reeds near where students may have access.
“So we’re taking that water, we’re pushing it all underground, basically getting it all into one box culvert and getting it off the site,” Kirkpatrick said.
He added that it will fix the flow of the water getting into the backyards of area residences.
At CCHS it will be similar.
“That water right now is all surface runoff, so in a big rain, we’ll have water running across the baseball field, we’ll fill up the ditch in front of the baseball field — it’s just not a good situation,” Kirkpatrick said. “So by taking all that water and putting it all underground, it does open up ... we can put parking lots on it, we can put practice fields on it, we can put game fields on it; you just can’t put structures.”
During the meeting, Burns told the board that the high school project is in anticipation for a possible influx of students based on projected growth of the city.
He told the board that there are currently 5,000 new homes platted to be built in the city — 3,900 of which where students would attend CCISD — which is forcing the district to start looking at what campuses need to look like.
“We’ve had a lot of people say over the years, ‘Hey, Dr. Burns, are we going to build a new high school?’” Burns said during the board meeting. “Hey, we would love to build a new high school, but it’s $130 million for a high school, and to do that, the voters would have to approve a bond that would max our tax rate, and I just don’t see people voting for a 50 cent tax increase to build a single campus that would impact 22-, 23-, or 25-hundred kids.”
Kirkpatrick added after the meeting that the district needs to make preparations for the growth in advance instead of waiting until they are here.
