Smiles and laughter filled the Copperas Cove Civic Center last Thursday evening, as Copperas Cove Independent School District employees shared a special time as they attended the inaugural CCISD Employees of the Year Banquet. It was a way to recognize all of the employees at CCISD who make a difference for Copperas Cove students each day.
This year, the district thanked and recognized all CCISD employees for their hard work and dedication all year long.
The district also recognized all of the nominees in the following categories: Secondary Education Teacher of the Year, Elementary Education Teacher of the Year, Auxiliary Services Employee of the Year, Paraprofessional Employee of the Year, and CCISD Rookie Teacher of the Year.
The following people were winners in each category:
Secondary Education Teacher of the Year — Joseph Valencia (Copperas Cove High School)
Elementary Education Teacher of the Year — Caroline Fogwell (Martin Walker Elementary School)
Auxiliary Employee of the Year — Lorrie Hornaday (Child Nutrition Services)
Paraprofessional Employee of the Year — David Brame (Martin Walker Elementary School)
CCISD Rookie Teacher of the Year — Paula Ramos (S.C. Lee Junior High School)
“We are honored to be able to recognize our employees, and those who were nominated for employees of the year,” said Joe Burns, the district’s superintendent, following the awards presentation. “What a great way to recognize our hardworking teachers through the course of the year, and this inaugural event is setting the stage for future years. We are very excited.”
Valencia, the Secondary Education Teacher of the Year, was humbled by the recognition.
“I am very humbled and I am grateful for my district, my trustees and everyone who is involved with this,” he said. “It is great to be recognized, and it feels like you are doing something good in a profession that is embattled on a daily basis.”
Valencia has been with the school district for nine years. He teaches integrated physics and chemistry to mostly 10th graders at Copperas Cove High School.
Fogwell, who has been with the district for three years and is an eight-year veteran of education, said the recognition is a high honor.
“This is the highest honor,” she said. “I did not know that I was on the radar to be considered for my campus, and so to get it from my campus and now from all of the district is really nice, and to be seen and recognized for the work that we all do.”
Brame, who works at Martin Walker Elementary School, has been with the school district for three years.
He works with students in the behavioral support class and helps them.
“This is surprising, and I am very happy to be recognized.”
CCISD Auxiliary Employee of the Year Lorrie Hornaday was speechless when asked about the recognition.
“I don’t really have the words, and I really didn’t think that I would be nominated for this honor. It is very humbling,” she said.
Hornaday works with the Child Nutrition Services Department and has been with the Copperas Cove Independent School District for 22 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.