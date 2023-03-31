When CCISD Child Nutrition Production and Training Specialist Lorrie Hornaday laughs, she snorts, wheezes, and giggles all at the same time. All staff members recognize Hornaday’s laughter and break out into smiles upon hearing it. As distinctive as her laugh is, Hornaday’s personality is even bigger.
“Lorrie always has a positive attitude and moves through each task with the clear expectation that she wants to accomplish it with 100% accuracy,” said Melissa Bryan, CCISD director of Child Nutrition and Warehouse Services. “She is a great trainer and has patience when training staff who are struggling in specific areas. She encourages feedback on areas where she can improve and always takes critique in a positive and uplifting manner. She never is afraid to try new ideas, new events and will try to complete a task even if she has never done it before.”
Hornaday has worked in CCISD for 22 years and has worked in multiple positions to continue to learn about child nutrition and ways to better serve students in the district.
“Lorrie is one of the very few staff I know who will see areas of need and then step in to fill in the gap and take care of the tasks when not waiting to be asked to help out,” Bryan said. “She looks for areas where people are struggling and tries to find ways to help and make the department better.”
Hornaday was recently promoted to her current position by Bryan who says Hornaday’s excitement inspires other employees around her.
“Lorrie’s personality and laugh are contagious. She is the first one to always step out and take a lead in anything that will shine the spotlight on the CCISD Child Nutrition Department in a positive way,” Bryan said. “She initiates reaching out to me when she realizes that my stress level is high and when I am facing many deadlines. Lorrie reaches out and finds out if there are any areas that she can be a help. This means a lot more to me than words can say.”
Bryan selected Hornaday as the CCISD 2023 Child Nutrition Department Employee of the Year stating that Hornaday has been a leader both on campuses and in the child nutrition office.
“I have seen Lorrie persevere through many challenges over the last nine years that I have worked with her. She is strong (in) personality and a woman of integrity and strong woman of faith,” Bryan said. “She is an amazing woman, and I am so very proud of her and pleased that she is on the CCISD Child Nutrition Department team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.