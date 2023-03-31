Lorrie Hornaday

When CCISD Child Nutrition Production and Training Specialist Lorrie Hornaday laughs, she snorts, wheezes, and giggles all at the same time. All staff members recognize Hornaday’s laughter and break out into smiles upon hearing it. As distinctive as her laugh is, Hornaday’s personality is even bigger.

“Lorrie always has a positive attitude and moves through each task with the clear expectation that she wants to accomplish it with 100% accuracy,” said Melissa Bryan, CCISD director of Child Nutrition and Warehouse Services. “She is a great trainer and has patience when training staff who are struggling in specific areas. She encourages feedback on areas where she can improve and always takes critique in a positive and uplifting manner. She never is afraid to try new ideas, new events and will try to complete a task even if she has never done it before.”

