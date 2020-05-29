COPPERAS COVE — The 2020 graduating class at both Crossroads and Copperas Cove high schools have received their diplomas in ceremonies mirroring the unique health and safety concerns of the past few months.
More than three-dozen seniors from Crossroads High School received their diplomas last Friday night during ceremonies held at CCHS’ Lea Ledger Auditorium. In order to limit any possible spread of COVID-19, the graduation was held in stages. Graduates and up to six members of their families were allowed into the auditorium along with members of the ISD and high school’s staff. The small group setting allowed those present to maintain COVID-19 health and safety standards while allowing students to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. The event was livestreamed to the district’s Facebook page.
Graduation ceremonies for CCHS students were held this week in a similar fashion. The ceremonies kicked off Tuesday and lasted through Thursday. The nearly 500 graduates were each assigned a day and time to come to Lea Ledger Auditorium to receive their diplomas as part of the three-day ceremony. CCHS students were also allowed to have up to six family members present to cheer them on as part of the event.
Class valedictorian Isabella Childers received the first diploma handed out Tuesday morning. In an interview before the event, Childers said she will miss the small moments she shared with her classmates over the last four year.
“I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like not to see certain people in the halls every day, or not be able to say hello to certain friends,” Childers said. “It’s those tiny things that really made the difference and really made my days feel special.”
Salutatorian Brandon Barker was the second person to receive a diploma Tuesday. Asked what he will miss most about high school, Barker also focus on his relationships with teachers and classmates.
“I’m going to miss some of my teachers, but all of my friends,” the senior said. “I know we’re all heading down a different path...so I’m going to always miss them.”
The salutes to the CCHS graduating class are not over. Tonight, the school district will broadcast a virtual graduation event featuring speeches by Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns and the valedictorian and salutatorian. A cap and gown photo of each graduate along with a personal message of up to 10 seconds will also be shown.
The event will be shown on the district’s YouTube channel beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A parade honoring CCHS graduates will also be held Saturday. Students will gather at Ogletree Gap Preserve to line-up for the parade, which will start at 9 a.m. The parade route will run along U.S. Highway 190 from Ogletree Gap to Kempner. Spectators are encouraged to park along the westbound side of the highway and maintain at least a car length between each parked car. All spectators will be required to remain in their vehicles during the event.
