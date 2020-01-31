Robert Wade has a very challenging job. The Copperas Cove ISD Transportation Dispatcher assists nearly 100 bus drivers, serves more than 5,000 parents of students who ride CCISD buses and coordinates all of the district’s extra-curricular trips in the district to band contests, athletic events, UIL competitions and more.
CCISD Director of Transportation Gary Elliott nominated Wade as the 2020 CCISD Transportation Employee of the Year.
“Robert never misses a day of work. He gets calls 24 hours a day, to include weekends, helping staff who need buses at the last minute,” Elliott said. “He often gets called to come in and drive a bus in the mornings when we are short staffed and he never complains.”
Wade is responsible for updating the school district’s Transfinder link of the CCISD webpage. Transfinder allows parents to enter a street address to determine for which schools their children are zoned. With the tremendous growth of Copperas Cove, especially in the North FM 116 area, keeping up with the changes is a tedious and time-consuming task.
“In my opinion, he is one of the best Transfinder users in the state of Texas,” Elliott said.
Wade also assists directors across the district with their state reports tracking both mileage to events and student eligibility.
“Robert has been a true asset to our department and the district routing trips and handling calls from staff and parents,” Elliott said.
Wade began working for the district as a mechanic 18 years ago before he became a bus driver. He drove CCISD buses for four years before being promoted to transportation dispatcher.
Wade will represent the transportation department at the CCISD Employee of the Year Awards Dinner on April 9 when he competes for the CCISD Auxiliary Employee of the Year.
“Robert has a personality all his own. Sometimes it may appear to be a little gruff, but he is looking out for what is best for the district, department, staff and most of all, our students,” Elliott said. “He is always willing to help and literally, go the extra mile.”
