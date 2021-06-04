Copperas Cove Junior High Life Skills Paraprofessional Heather Gilbert smiles at the student she is working with as together they paint a scene on a flower pot. The artwork does not have to be perfect. It is the effort that is rewarded. Next, Gilbert moves into teaching the students how to plant seeds and will ultimately teach them about the plant life cycle.
Gilbert comes from a family of educators. Her mother is a teacher and so is her brother. Gilbert joined the ranks of Copperas Cove ISD at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. An unusual year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and even more so with special education students.
Although Gilbert has worked in various roles at CCJHS, her true love is in working with students, especially those who need the most assistance.
“Ms. Gilbert has a joyous heart that is seen through her interaction with her students. She is patient and compassionate,” CCJHS Principal Billy White said. “Heather always has a smile on her face that can be seen through her sparkling eyes. Her concern for others is demonstrated with her inquiries to students of ‘How are you?’ or ‘Can I help you?’ Our students thrive because of Heather’s gift of nurturing and teaching.”
Gilbert comes to campus each day with a smile on her face and does whatever is needed to make sure her students are successful, White said.
“She cares for not only her students but also her coworkers. Ms. Gilbert has been asked to work in other areas on campus and has always been flexible and willing to learn new positions,” White said. “She is a lifelong learner, hard worker and continues to hone her skills in education.”
Gilbert quickly developed a reputation for being caring, industrious, intelligent, and compassionate. Other staff are drawn to her because of her care and concern for their well-being.
Assistant Principal Haley Wheeler said it has been a joy to watch Gilbert develop her skills and abilities in her position as a life skills paraprofessional.
“Your positivity is contagious,” Wheeler said. “It has been a blessing watching her care for her students and her coworkers.”
Gilbert was named the Copperas Cove Junior High School Paraprofessional of the Year.
