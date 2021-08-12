Students from Copperas Cove ISD got to be the teachers Monday when they taught teachers and other faculty members how to use a new technological device called Unruly Splats.
According to the company website for Unruly Studios, Unruly Splats empower students to learn computational thinking and STEM skills through active, social recess-style play. They are very durable and programmable devices. The Splats can be connected without a wire to a Google Chrome browser or a tablet. Students who are in elementary and middle school can control these devices through coding. The Unruly Splats help kids to think about games and coding in a fun way.
Anna Adam, the CCISD digital learning coordinator, was at the training on Monday.
“Just before the school year ended, I heard about Unruly Splats,” Adam said. “These devices can be coded, and I wanted to try it out. I really feel like that, particularly, physical education (P.E.) doesn’t always have the opportunity to connect to technology the way core curriculum can and they are a lot of times left out of professional development. I wanted to find something that could connect P.E. to technology.
“We tried these devices during the CCISD Summer Tech Camp ... During the camp, I told the students that I have never seen these devices before, nor have I used them, and said lets figure this out together. When we started using them during the camp, we pulled the devices out of the boxes and started learning about them together.”
The district purchased 36 devices, Adam explained.
Kelly Thompson teaches music to students who are in kindergarten through the fifth grade at Clements/Parsons Elementary School. She was one of the “students” on Monday.
“Most of these students teaching me and the others about how to use the Unruly Splats are my students,” Thompson, a 10-year teacher in the district, said. “I love having the kids teach us, and we can always learn something from our kids. They are the digital leader, and we have a lot to learn from them. I love to integrate technology into my classroom as much as possible to enhance the learning of the kids.”
Thompson was also named CCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2020.
Jude Lackey, a fifth grader who attends Clements/Parsons Elementary School, served as one of Monday’s instructors.
“Using the Unruly Splat device is pretty simple to do, and you can start at first grade with the coding and can keep going up in grades. You can only use these when you are at school, but you can also do the virtual Splats from home,” Lackey said. “It is kind of funny that I get to teach my teachers. Splats can be used for other areas of learning like music, or for a game. The plat can also make animal sounds.”
Hugo Rosas, a fifth grader who attends House Creek Elementary School, said he likes the technology.
“I like this technology because it teaches kids that you can do anything with technology,” Rosas said. “I like using the Splat because you can customize your code and you make certain types of games.”
Rosas even created a game.
“I created a game for my teachers called ‘Good Luck,’ and it is cool that I got to help many people today so that they can know how to understand how the Splat works,” Rosas said. “My favorite subject in school is reading, because it really comes easy to me, and also read about interesting things.”
