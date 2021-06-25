Copperas Cove Miniature Miss Five Hills Haelyn Hendrix and her mom, Hana, stopped by June 18 to read two books — “The Skin You Live In” and “All are Welcome.” These books talk about cultural diversity and they had they had the opportunity to read them to the students of the 2021 Copperas Cove Independent School District’s English as a Second Language (ESL) Summer Camp at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School.
Three-year-old Haelyn also gave each student their own cultural diversity book. She was able to purchase the books with the money she raised from hosting a lemonade stand during Lemonade Day Weekend, which was held the first weekend of May.
During the CCISD 2019-2020 school year, students spoke 34 different languages, and CCISD holds a ESL Summer Camp every year for students who do not speak English as their primary language.
This year, the summer camp had eleven students who are incoming kindergartners and first graders. The camp has been going on for several weeks and will be over at the end of June.
“We had already established that we were going to purchase different books so students like Haelyn and her brother Jordan could learn about different cultures, because our family is multicultural,” Hana Hendrix said. “I asked Wendy Sledd who is the Director of Communications for CCISD and is also the Director of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, is there something more that we can do besides just purchasing the books and donating them.”
Sledd gave Hana the idea of going out to the ESL Summer Camp and read a few books to the students. Sledd made the arrangements with Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School and the ESL Summer Camp teachers Karen Folger and Candice Kelly.
Folger has been working for CCISD for almost 20 years. Since 2017 she has been the parent community outreach coordinator for CCISD, and for the past six years she has been one of the (ESL) Summer Camp teachers.
She has taught alongside Kelly the past four years.
“One of the most important things is getting the community and all of the families to be involved in their child’s life,” Folger said.
Kelly is a first-grade teacher during the school year, but during the summer she teaches the ESL Summer Camp students at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School and has done so for the past four years.
“During the ESL Summer Camp we focus mostly on vocabulary because the goal is to get them using not only their social vocabulary like where they would conversationally talk to each other but also their academic vocabulary,” Kelly said. “Each child goes to the computer lab everyday where we have a technology program that they use called Imagine Learning, it is interactive and has lots of games specifically for English language learners.”
