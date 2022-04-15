More than 100 people hope to be part of Copperas Cove Independent School District for the 2022-2023 academic school year after applying for open positions at a job fair on April 7. The school district held the job fair at the Copperas Cove Civic Center to help fill positions such as teachers, paraprofessionals, auxiliary and others.
Katherine Lewis, the director of Human Resources for CCISD, explained that the job fair is common.
“We have held the job fair in the CCISD Administration Board room in the past, however the venue was compacted so we wanted to spread everyone out and so that is why we wanted to hold this years job fair at the Cove Civic Center because we really wanted to give our auxiliary department child nutrition, transportation, maintenance the chance to recruit and hire since there is a nationwide employment shortage and they can use all of the help they can get,” she said. “We wanted to include them because they are a huge part of our district also.”
Lewis said she hoped to see a lot of applicants for teacher positions, which she said is hit or miss with the teacher shortage.
“Gov. Greg Abbott created a task force to try to help figure out how to keep teachers in the classroom. We have a good number of applicants who want to be teachers this afternoon. We are committed to having certified teachers in the classroom for our students,” Lewis said.
CCISD has eleven schools, which are comprised of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, six elementary schools, two junior high schools, and two high schools.
Todd Williams has been the Principal of House Creek Elementary School in Copperas Cove for the past four years. He has also been an administrator in education for 28 years, and has been in education for a total of 34 years.
“I think that it is exciting when you can get people that are here in our community working at our schools and it strengthens how everything goes in the community and the schools,” he said. “We are currently in need of special education teachers because that is a high need area.”
Williams said that for House Creek, the district was looking primarily for teachers to instruct kindergarten through second grade.
“We have most of our other grades staffed already,” he said.
Williams explained what he looks for in a teacher hopeful who applies.
“A lot of our staff, teachers, and paraprofessionals have kids that go to our school, and I always like to look for that because that means that they will have a little more vested interest because if their kids are attending that school, they want that school to be that good for their kids,” he said.
Madison Harris, one of the teacher hopefuls, applied for her first time with CCISD.
“I came to the job fair because I wanted to find a new opportunity for a nice career, and I know that teaching is always such a rewarding profession,” Harris said. “My goal is getting a job as a high school Mathematics or Physics teacher; I have a degree in physics.”
Heather Magro recently received a master’s degree from a university in Pennsylvania. She has only been living in Copperas Cove for a month and moved here because of her husband being stationed at Fort Hood.
During the job fair, she applied for a kindergarten through fifth grade teaching position with Fairview/Miss Jewel Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
“I had a good interview with representatives from the school and got a good feel of what to expect while teaching there,” she said.
She added that she did not know what to expect when moving to Central Texas and that it is different from where she grew up. That said, Magro said she already likes the area a lot.
