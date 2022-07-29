One knows it is almost school time when a Copperas Cove ISD bus is in the Walmart parking lot in August. That will be the case again next week as the district hosts its eighth annual Stuff the Bus event from Aug. 5-7.

After swiftly modifying the location for last year’s event, due to pandemic complications, the district is returning to Walmart. This year, the district is also partnering with Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Aug. 5-7 which is tax-free weekend for school-related purchases.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.