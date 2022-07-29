One knows it is almost school time when a Copperas Cove ISD bus is in the Walmart parking lot in August. That will be the case again next week as the district hosts its eighth annual Stuff the Bus event from Aug. 5-7.
After swiftly modifying the location for last year’s event, due to pandemic complications, the district is returning to Walmart. This year, the district is also partnering with Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Aug. 5-7 which is tax-free weekend for school-related purchases.
Copperas Cove Walmart Manager Mandy Simmerman said the store is excited to have the event back at the store, so customers may participate and more supplies are collected.
“Our community is the face of our Walmart. We believe in investing in our children we serve. We owe it to our children and families during this time of the year when things can get hectic getting the students prepared for all their needs,” Simmerman said. “Many families may be struggling and unable to provide the basic school supplies their children need to be successful in the classroom. To give back year after year and be part of the annual Stuff the Bus event is our way of paying it forward to the community.”
CCISD will once again provide its school bus that donors can load up with school supplies that are distributed to at-promise students through the Communities in Schools Program.
CCISD Director of Communications and Community Partnerships Wendy Sledd said with support from the community, the school district works to meet the needs of its students both in and outside the classroom.
“With more than 70% of CCISD students expected to qualify for free and reduced meals in the 2022-2023 school year, families need assistance with additional expenses that come with going back to school,” Sledd said. “We want students focused on their assignments rather than worrying about not having what they need. So, every pencil, notebook, and box of crayons will make a huge difference in the life of a student.”
The Scotty Ray Band, high school and junior high cheerleaders and dance teams, along with other community groups will perform throughout the three days of the event. Student volunteers will be present to accept items at the store entrances and exits and at the CCISD bus.
Simmerman said Walmart enjoys partnering with CCISD because it is a professional entity with broad knowledge of who needs help in the community.
“Schools across the country are facing severe budget cuts and lack the funding to purchase necessary supplies,” Simmerman said. “This is when we can be a helping hand and come together as a community and take care of our families.”
Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will provide music for the event throughout the weekend as well as offer hot dogs and drinks for donations that will be used to purchase school supplies. Raising Cane’s will also offer drinks in exchange for donations to purchase school supplies at the event on Sunday.
CCISD, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans, and Walmart employees will cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, to officially kick-off the event. The public is welcome to attend.
Throughout the weekend, supplies will be collected during the following times:
