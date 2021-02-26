After a devastating week of winter weather for the Lone Star State, Copperas Cove ISD Maintenance and Custodial Department employees are busy repairing the damage as academic instruction continues on schedule.
“Our first priority was to ensure students were back in the classroom in a safe environment with water, hot meals and everything needed to be able to learn,” said district Superintendent Joe Burns.
Maintenance workers began prepping the schools in anticipation of the winter storm. They continued daily, including weekends, throughout the icy conditions to minimize damage to facilities. But, the freezing temperatures, that are rare in Texas, still resulted in damage to six of 11 CCISD schools.
Burst pipes caused damage to the front 100 wing of Copperas Cove Junior High School, also flooding the front office. Drywall will have to be replaced, and it will require re-painting.
The Martin Walker Elementary fifth grade building experienced a water line burst in one of the walls. The interior will have to be replaced, including new floors, walls, and ceiling. The repairs are expected to take six to eight weeks.
Fifth grade teacher Catherine Sharbeno said all the items that were salvageable, including desks, books and equipment were moved into the main building so the damage could be repaired.
“Those of us up on the hill would like to extend our gratitude to all the amazing people who were able to help move us to the main building. When we were told (about the damage), we were stressed at the daunting task ahead of us,” Sharbeno said. “With the outpouring of help and support, we were able to get our temporary classrooms set up and ready to welcome back students.”
The library at House Creek Elementary flooded when a sprinkler head burst. Books and library shelving sections will be replaced.
The Ledger side of Williams/Ledger Elementary sustained damage in the 100 hallway when a pipe burst in a classroom. Twelve classrooms were affected by water damage.
At Copperas Cove High School and Clements/Parsons Elementary, maintenance workers were able to contain burst pipes immediately and prevent any damage that would have affected instructional services.
“We are appreciative of the dedication and commitment by our maintenance and custodial staff for their advance preparation before the winter storm arrived, preventing additional damage throughout the storm, and working diligently to repair damage following the storm,” Burns said. “Their tremendous efforts allowed CCISD to continue its academic instruction without interruption.”
