Nearly two weeks are in the books in Copperas Cove Independent School District, and things look slightly different than years past.
In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus within its ranks and keep its students and staff healthy, the district has implemented numerous changes, including masks, scheduled hand-washing and all activities being done inside the classroom.
When class began Aug. 18, more parents had opted for their children to learn on campus, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said, speaking outside of House Creek Elementary School. Beginning in July, the parents had the choice of sending their children to campus to learn or to do virtual learning.
For those having class on campus, all students are required to wear a face covering at all times, except when eating or drinking water, according to the district’s back to school plan located on its website.
Students are also required to use hand sanitizer upon entering a school building and every two hours throughout the day at a minimum.
Activities such as lunch, music, art and physical education are conducted inside the classroom.
“Campuses may ask PE and music teachers to directly visit the classroom to provide instruction to students,” the district said in a FAQ section. “PE classes will be conducted outdoors whenever possible.”
Prior to entering the building on the first school day of every week, students must show that they or their parents completed a health screening.
The screening, which is available on the online enrollment portal called Skyward, asks if the student has experienced symptoms of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours or had exposure to someone who has tested positive.
If a student or staff member answers “yes” to any question on the screening, they will be required to have a test done. If they test positive, they will have to recover before being allowed to return.
The district will immediately notify parents of students who may have been in contact with that student or teacher.
If a campus is temporarily closed, students will transition to at-home learning, the district said in a FAQ section about on-campus learning.
At-home learning
Students who opted for at-home learning are accessing much of the information they need through the learning management system called Schoology.
Students are able to connect with their teachers when they access the video-based, teacher-led instruction, but the expectations are the same as for those learning on campus.
“Daily student participation in the learning activities will be required,” the district said on its website.
Teachers are available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily to assist at-home learners, the district said in a FAQ section about at-home learning.
“At-Home instruction will mirror the On-Campus Learning model and the district scope and sequence,” the district said.
Grab and go lunch and breakfast is open for all at-home learners. When a parent or child picks up lunch, they will also receive breakfast for the next day.
For a list of locations and times for grab and go meal service for at-home learners, go to http://bit.ly/CCISDlunch.
Pre-K changes
The district also made changes at the Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy which houses all of the pre-K students. According to Sledd, the 4-year-old students are now being taught for a full day, as opposed to half of a day.
Other changes were made at Mae Stevens to adapt to social distancing requirements.
The library is now on the gymnasium stage, and the former library was converted into two classrooms. The employee lounge was converted into an employee workroom after the original workroom was converted to a classroom. Staff from two office areas in the building were relocated after their office space was converted into classrooms.
For the comprehensive return to school plan with all details, visit the district’s website at https://www.ccisd.com/279032_2.
