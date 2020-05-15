COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District has named its employees of the year for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school district honors teachers, paraprofessionals, and other staff members annually. CCISD Director of Communication Wendy Sledd said that, while other school districts have canceled employee honors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCISD not only recognized these employees but awarded school winners a certificate, while district-wide winners received a check for $250 and a personalized crystal apple.
The following staff members were recognized as the district’s employees of the year:
Dr. Misty Thomas - CCISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.
A former chemical officer in the U.S. Army, Thomas has taught chemistry for eight years at Copperas Cove High School. From the beginning of the year, she creates a safe and comfortable environment for students. Her walls are filled with chemistry charts that are well-worn and lived in; they are marked as classes work through the periodic table and student progress is evident each time you enter Thomas’ classroom. Thomas graduated with distinction from Capella University with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Safety, specialization in Emergency Management; and earned a Master of Health Science, Emergency and Disaster Management, Magna Cum Laude from Touro University International — all while working full-time, taking care of her spouse and child, as well as continuing her community involvement. Thomas advances to the Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year contest.
Kelly Thompson - CCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Thompson teaches music at Clements/Parsons Elementary and has been a teacher for seven years. She spends her days synchronizing kindergarteners in song, choreographing dance performances, and conducting 5th grade recorder orchestras. Thompson is tech-savvy and often incorporates interactive digital opportunities for students to demonstrate learning. She also includes opportunities for movement such as cardio drumming in her music class. After school, in the evenings, and on the weekends, Thompson can often be found encouraging students to pursue their musical talents by leading the CPE Honor Choir at school and community events. Her music lessons also support campus literacy and math goals. A former 4th grade math teacher, Thompson volunteers as a tutor after school. She also successfully pioneered an art program on her campus. Thompson advances to the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year contest.
Allison Mosley - CCISD Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Mosley teaches seventh grade STEM at Copperas Cove Junior High School. Mosley may be a first-year teacher, but you would never know it when stepping into her classroom. Mosley demonstrates teaching techniques that you typically see in your most experienced teachers. She differentiates her instruction for all her students and makes connections with some of her most difficult students. Mosley implements lessons that are innovative and engaging for her learners. Her room is structured to encourage student learning and to develop student independence. Mosley has effective classroom management where students are actively engaged in learning and participating. When entering Mosley’s classroom, you see all of her students on-task and interacting with an innovative STEM lesson she created.
KeAnthony Jackson - CCISD Paraprofessional of the Year.
KeAnthony works with the physical education program at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary. But, his influence exudes well outside the gymnasium. In addition to teaching students about health and wellness, he also coaches the school’s first step team, giving students a creative outlet beyond academics. Jackson also founded the Kids of Distinction Club at the school for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Through the club, Jackson works with students that have behavioral challenges and teaches them social skills and acceptable behavior. Students love and respect Jackson as he has a way of helping students in their most difficult moments.
Brandy Coppin CCISD Auxiliary Employee of the Year.
Coppin is the cafeteria manager at Copperas Cove High School. Coppin works alongside her staff and they respect her for it. Serving more than 2,000 students at the main high school each day, Coppin has created a positive work environment and job climate with staff asking to work at the high school cafeteria. She was the motivator of her staff to serve 17,000 meals to Copperas Cove senior citizens during the pandemic through the Cove Cares program. Brandy has the ability to be a great part of every part of her kitchen and has taken the customer service skills to a new level in the way that she handles the student, the staff and now the community. Brandy has a high level of professionalism that is truly valued in the district in which she has worked for three years.
